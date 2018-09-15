Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PCRX. Canaccord Genuity set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

Shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.43 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $48.40.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.53 million. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Kristen Marie Williams sold 4,773 shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $224,521.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 33,062 shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $1,564,493.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,502 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,164 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

