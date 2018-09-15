Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

PPBI stock opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.72. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $46.05.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.28 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Simone Lagomarsino sold 7,828 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $302,004.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Don M. Griffith sold 19,245 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $770,184.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 72,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 127,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. Its deposit products include checking, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial business loans, lines of credit, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, farmland, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential, one-to-four family real estate, commercial and industrial, and franchise lending; warehouse repurchase facilities; and credit facilities to Home Owners' Associations (HOA) and HOA management companies.

