Oxford Industries (OXM) PT Raised to $97.00 at SunTrust Banks

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its price target increased by analysts at SunTrust Banks to $97.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.27% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.75.

OXM stock opened at $89.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.21. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $58.98 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 12th. The textile maker reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $302.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.12 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oxford Industries by 45.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 207,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,243,000 after acquiring an additional 64,455 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Oxford Industries by 23.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 24,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Oxford Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

