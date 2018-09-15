Ormeus Coin (ORME) Trading Up 43% Over Last Week

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORME) traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Ormeus Coin has a total market cap of $6.05 million and $987,832.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ormeus Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00005437 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, C-CEX, Livecoin and Bibox. Over the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded 43% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015329 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000305 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00277966 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00154923 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000219 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00009008 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $430.51 or 0.06598770 BTC.

About Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,029,321 tokens. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Coinbe, TOPBTC, Livecoin, Cryptopia, C-CEX, HitBTC, Bibox and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ormeus Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

