Ormat Technologies (ORA) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ORA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

ORA opened at $55.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $45.79 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.06 million. equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 20th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.38%.

In other news, VP Erez Klein sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $224,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Delek Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,871,000 after acquiring an additional 417,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,872,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,778,000 after buying an additional 403,269 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 627.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386,501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,791,000 after buying an additional 333,403 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 371,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,923,000 after buying an additional 238,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,423,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,921,000 after buying an additional 186,974 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business worldwide. The company operates through Electricity and Product segments. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. This segment also offers energy storage, demand response, and energy management related services.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.