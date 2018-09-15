Origin Sport (ORS) Trading 20.2% Lower This Week

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Origin Sport token can now be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000407 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $1.40 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded down 20.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

APIS (APIS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000351 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006674 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000273 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About Origin Sport

ORS uses the hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,885,238 tokens. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

