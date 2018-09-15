Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.82 Million Position in PBF Energy Inc (PBF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,630,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,791,000 after purchasing an additional 46,451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,515,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,681,000 after purchasing an additional 745,284 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in PBF Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,319,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $181,126,000 after purchasing an additional 242,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PBF Energy by 86.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,003,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in PBF Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,193,000 after purchasing an additional 66,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBF opened at $52.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. PBF Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $53.72.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PBF shares. ValuEngine downgraded PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

