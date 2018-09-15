Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.77 Million Stake in Xerox Corp (XRX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,836 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 105.3% in the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 221.7% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Herve Tessler sold 16,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $431,239.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,861.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Cozza acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.42 per share, with a total value of $1,271,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

XRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Friday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Xerox from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. Xerox Corp has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $37.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). Xerox had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

