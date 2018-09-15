Oracle (ORCL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Oracle to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ORCL opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. Oracle has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $53.48. The company has a market capitalization of $204.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.19.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $17,848,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,848,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $2,164,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 546,750 shares of company stock worth $24,546,728. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

