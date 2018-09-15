Oracle Co. (ORCL) Shares Sold by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,317,181 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 63,934 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd owned 0.06% of Oracle worth $102,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $2,627,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 93.4% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 90,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 43,483 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 37,620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,744,495 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $71,498,000 after buying an additional 178,408 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP W Corey West sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $2,099,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,663.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $2,164,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 546,750 shares of company stock valued at $24,546,728. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $53.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.19.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

