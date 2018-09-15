Oracle Co. (ORCL) Shares Bought by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,560 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,200 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 304,726 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $13,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,896,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 32,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Societe Generale set a $50.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.19.

ORCL stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $204.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP W Corey West sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $2,099,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 907 shares in the company, valued at $39,663.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $2,164,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 546,750 shares of company stock worth $24,546,728 in the last 90 days. 29.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

