Oracle Co. (ORCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Oracle posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Societe Generale set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.19.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Oracle has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $53.48. The company has a market capitalization of $204.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $2,164,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP W Corey West sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $2,099,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 907 shares in the company, valued at $39,663.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 546,750 shares of company stock worth $24,546,728 over the last 90 days. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $2,627,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Oracle by 93.4% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 90,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 43,483 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 9.8% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 37,620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 11.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,744,495 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $71,498,000 after purchasing an additional 178,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

