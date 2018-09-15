OppenheimerFunds Inc. Sells 874,697 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 874,697 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $28,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $205.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $158.08 and a 52 week high of $211.44.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.92% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CP. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.11.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

