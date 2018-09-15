OppenheimerFunds Inc. Reduces Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $29,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,257,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.82.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Durbin sold 20,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.87, for a total transaction of $4,806,028.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.95, for a total transaction of $11,697,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,892,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $241.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.51 and a fifty-two week high of $244.37.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, September 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

