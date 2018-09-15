OneRoot Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $34.13 Million (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 51.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. In the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded up 135.3% against the US dollar. One OneRoot Network token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00002578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $41.08 million and approximately $34.13 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000306 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00277311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00155938 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000214 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008861 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $406.46 or 0.06255226 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network’s genesis date was December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,280,630 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork . The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en

OneRoot Network Token Trading

OneRoot Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

