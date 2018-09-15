Olin Co. (OLN) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Olin by 16.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 132.7% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 112,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 64,064 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 132.4% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 170,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 97,030 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 132.7% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 142,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 81,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 696.6% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 81,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 71,440 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OLN shares. TheStreet raised Olin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Olin from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Standpoint Research started coverage on Olin in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Olin from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Olin from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.

Shares of OLN opened at $28.92 on Friday. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.77%.

In other news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $1,259,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,287.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

