Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OCUL. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.20. 315,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,603. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $254.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 2,814.72% and a negative return on equity of 143.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Donald Notman bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $78,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,817. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Antony C. Mattessich bought 16,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $105,287.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,117. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 49,400 shares of company stock worth $302,912 in the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter worth approximately $7,499,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 173.6% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 586,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 372,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 19.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after acquiring an additional 278,035 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 24.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 324,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 62,993 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 30.5% in the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 191,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 44,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. Its lead product candidates include DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) for the treatment of post-surgical ocular pain and inflammation, allergic conjunctivitis, and dry eye diseases; and OTX-TP (travoprost insert) for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

