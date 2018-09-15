Obtala (OBT) Stock Price Up 10.1% on Insider Buying Activity

Obtala Ltd (LON:OBT)’s share price shot up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.82 ($0.10). 1,714,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 365% from the average session volume of 368,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.10 ($0.09).

Specifically, insider Miles C. Pelham purchased 1,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £112,000 ($145,890.32). Also, insider Miles C. Pelham purchased 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £60,000 ($78,155.53). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,370,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,300,000.

About Obtala (LON:OBT)

Obtala Limited, formerly Obtala Resources Limited, is engaged in the development of agricultural, food processing and timber projects, the holding of mineral resource licenses, projects and investment in other natural resources exploration and development companies and retail. The Company operates through four segments: Exploration and development, Agriculture and forestry, Investing activities and Retail.

