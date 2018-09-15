Obalon Therapeutics (OBLN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight. The company’s product consists of Obalon balloon system, the first swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon designed to provide progressive and sustained weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OBLN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Obalon Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Obalon Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BTIG Research restated a buy rating on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Obalon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.39.

NASDAQ:OBLN traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 160,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,005. Obalon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 205.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.76%. analysts expect that Obalon Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Parters Vii L. P. Domain purchased 1,648,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,013.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim P. Kamdar purchased 54,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Obalon Therapeutics by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Obalon Therapeutics by 288.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in Obalon Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 315,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 67,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. It offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

