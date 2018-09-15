Obalon Therapeutics (OBLN) Earns “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OBLN. ValuEngine upgraded Obalon Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Obalon Therapeutics from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Obalon Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Obalon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Obalon Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.39.

Get Obalon Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:OBLN opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. Obalon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.76% and a negative net margin of 205.20%. analysts expect that Obalon Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Obalon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Parters Vii L. P. Domain acquired 1,648,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,013.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim P. Kamdar acquired 54,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Obalon Therapeutics by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Obalon Therapeutics by 288.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in Obalon Therapeutics by 27.3% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 315,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 67,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

About Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. It offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Obalon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obalon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.