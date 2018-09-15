Nwam LLC Has $2.34 Million Position in Intel Co. (INTC)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,061 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $28,661.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,664.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $116,027.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,077 shares of company stock valued at $205,757 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.55.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $57.60. The firm has a market cap of $210.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Intel had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $16.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 34.68%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

