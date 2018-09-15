Numis Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Biffa (BIFF)

Biffa (LON:BIFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a report issued on Thursday.

BIFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Biffa in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Biffa in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.80) price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded Biffa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 260.17 ($3.39).

Biffa stock opened at GBX 251.50 ($3.28) on Thursday. Biffa has a one year low of GBX 183 ($2.38) and a one year high of GBX 265 ($3.45).

Biffa (LON:BIFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 13th. The company reported GBX 19.20 ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 18.70 ($0.24) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Biffa had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.43%.

In related news, insider Carol Chesney purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £15,340 ($19,981.76).

About Biffa

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. The company is involved in the collection, treatment, processing, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities, such as paper, glass, metals, and plastic.

