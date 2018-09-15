NuBits (USNBT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.15 Million

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last seven days, NuBits has traded down 1% against the dollar. One NuBits coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and SouthXchange. NuBits has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $32,410.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015331 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000305 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00278722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00154667 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000219 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00009000 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.66 or 0.06596167 BTC.

NuBits Coin Profile

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com

Buying and Selling NuBits

NuBits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

