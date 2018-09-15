Northwest Natural Gas (NWN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NWN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Natural Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Natural Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural Gas in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NWN opened at $68.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Northwest Natural Gas has a twelve month low of $51.50 and a twelve month high of $69.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.26.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Northwest Natural Gas had a positive return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $124.57 million for the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Gas will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Northwest Natural Gas news, CEO David A. Weber sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $455,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jon G. Huddleston sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $222,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,828 shares of company stock worth $1,021,543 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 177,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 9.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 13.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 24.2% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Gas Company Profile

Northwest Natural Gas Company engages in gas distribution and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Local Gas Distribution and Gas Storage. The Local Gas Distribution segment engages in the purchase, sale, and delivery of natural gas and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington.

