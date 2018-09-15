Nordex (NDX1) Given a €10.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Commerzbank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Nordex (ETR:NDX1) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €12.70 ($14.77) target price on Nordex and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Main First Bank set a €10.50 ($12.21) target price on Nordex and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Warburg Research set a €10.50 ($12.21) target price on Nordex and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Societe Generale set a €9.30 ($10.81) price objective on Nordex and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €8.40 ($9.77) price objective on Nordex and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €8.49 ($9.88).

Get Nordex alerts:

Shares of ETR:NDX1 opened at €9.09 ($10.57) on Wednesday. Nordex has a 52-week low of €7.09 ($8.24) and a 52-week high of €14.35 ($16.69).

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt wind turbines worldwide. The company also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. In addition, the company offers planning, delivery, installation, and commissioning of various electrical and technical automation systems, as well as the infrastructural measures required for wind turbines.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.