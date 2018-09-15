Noble Metal Group (NMG) Bonds Rise 3.8% During Trading

An issue of Noble Metal Group Incorporated (CVE:NMG) debt rose 3.8% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield debt issue has a 9.5% coupon and will mature on October 15, 2021. The debt is now trading at $73.75 and was trading at $67.75 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

NMG remained flat at $C$0.01 during trading on Friday. Noble Metal Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.04.

About Noble Metal Group (CVE:NMG)

Noble Metal Group Incorporated engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Noble Metal Group Incorporated is based in Chilliwack, Canada.

