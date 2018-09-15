Noble Energy (NBL) and PETROLEO BRASIL/S (PBR.A) Financial Review

Noble Energy (NYSE: PBR.A) and PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Noble Energy and PETROLEO BRASIL/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Energy $4.26 billion 3.34 -$1.12 billion $0.31 94.77 PETROLEO BRASIL/S $88.83 billion 0.66 -$91.00 million N/A N/A

PETROLEO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than Noble Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.7% of Noble Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of PETROLEO BRASIL/S shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Noble Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of PETROLEO BRASIL/S shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Noble Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. PETROLEO BRASIL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Noble Energy pays out 141.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Noble Energy and PETROLEO BRASIL/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Energy 1 8 19 0 2.64 PETROLEO BRASIL/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

Noble Energy currently has a consensus price target of $41.75, suggesting a potential upside of 42.10%. PETROLEO BRASIL/S has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.86%. Given Noble Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Noble Energy is more favorable than PETROLEO BRASIL/S.

Volatility & Risk

Noble Energy has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PETROLEO BRASIL/S has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Noble Energy and PETROLEO BRASIL/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Energy 19.01% 2.89% 1.43% PETROLEO BRASIL/S 3.60% 7.98% 2.65%

Summary

Noble Energy beats PETROLEO BRASIL/S on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins. As of December 31, 2017, the company had approximately 1,965 million barrels oil equivalent of total proved reserves. Noble Energy, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/S

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.-Petrobras specializes in the oil, natural gas and energy industry. The Company is engaged in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and from shale or other rocks. Its segments include Exploration and Production, which covers the activities of exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid and natural gas; Refining, Transportation and Marketing, which covers the refining, logistics, transport and trading of crude oil and oil products activities, exporting of ethanol, and extraction and processing of shale; Gas and Power, which is engaged in transportation and trading of natural gas produced in Brazil and imported natural gas; Biofuels, which covers the activities of production of biodiesel and its co-products, and ethanol-related activities; Distribution, which includes the activities of its subsidiary Petrobras Distribuidora S.A., and Corporate.

