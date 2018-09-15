Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) Shares Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,359 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,286 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Noble Energy by 95.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,854,643 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $480,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730,137 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Noble Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $102,102,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Noble Energy by 56.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,170,389 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $252,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,747 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Noble Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $65,880,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Noble Energy by 888.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,808,942 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $63,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,983 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

In other news, VP Gary W. Willingham sold 24,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $924,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 194,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,299,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 7,475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $134,774,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NBL opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.01. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $37.76.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Noble Energy had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.94%.

NBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities set a $43.00 price objective on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price objective on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Noble Energy in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Noble Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Noble Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.