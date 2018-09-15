NiSource (NI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NiSource from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a $26.15 rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on NiSource in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NiSource from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.70.

NI stock traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,133,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,574. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51. NiSource has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $28.11.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.39 million. NiSource had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 9.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. research analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.46%.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $63,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,925.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carrie J. Hightman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $722,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 325,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,695,515.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NI. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter worth $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in NiSource in the second quarter worth $105,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource in the second quarter worth $110,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in NiSource in the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 286.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

