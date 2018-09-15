Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.77.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nielsen from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “$30.76” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Nielsen to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 77.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLSN stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.35. 2,504,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,569,445. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $42.15.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Nielsen had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

