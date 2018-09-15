NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 180.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 34.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after buying an additional 18,752 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 531,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,806,000 after purchasing an additional 188,504 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 18,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. Howard Weil began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.38.

Shares of NEE opened at $173.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $144.70 and a one year high of $175.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 49.10%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.27%.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 17,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $2,922,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,374,595.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 10,734 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $1,835,299.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,971,615.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,734 shares of company stock valued at $7,830,189 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

