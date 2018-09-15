Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) Declares $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th.

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NHF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.61. 57,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,119. Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $25.64.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

