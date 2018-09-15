Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) Shares Bought by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Newmont Mining were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 37.6% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 200,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 54,828 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Newmont Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $543,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Newmont Mining by 12.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after buying an additional 24,073 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Newmont Mining by 38.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont Mining by 2.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 166,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Newmont Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered Newmont Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity set a $40.00 price target on Newmont Mining and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Newmont Mining from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

In other news, EVP Elaine J. Dorward-King sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $112,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,307.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Gary J. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $149,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,831.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,250 shares of company stock valued at $703,443 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $30.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.18. Newmont Mining Corp has a 1 year low of $29.16 and a 1 year high of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Newmont Mining had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. research analysts expect that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. Newmont Mining’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Newmont Mining Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

