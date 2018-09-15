New Look Vision Group Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (BCI)

New Look Vision Group Inc (TSE:BCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th.

New Look Vision Group stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$33.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,065. New Look Vision Group has a 52-week low of C$32.00 and a 52-week high of C$37.19.

In other news, insider Caroline Rouleau sold 1,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.21, for a total value of C$65,191.23. Also, insider Marie-Josée Mercier sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total value of C$55,711.80. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,083 shares of company stock valued at $170,703.

New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in eastern Canada. The company offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses.

