Nevada Gold & Casinos (UWN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Nevada Gold & Casinos (NYSEAMERICAN:UWN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks Earnings Dates reports. Nevada Gold & Casinos had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UWN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 289,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,086. Nevada Gold & Casinos has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $2.86.

Get Nevada Gold & Casinos alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Nevada Gold & Casinos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th.

Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc, a gaming company, finances, develops, owns, and operates gaming properties and projects. It operates in three segments: Washington, South Dakota, and Nevada. The company owns and operates nine mini-casinos under the Crazy Moose Casinos, Coyote Bob's Casino, Silver Dollar Casinos, Club Hollywood Casino, Royal Casino, and Red Dragon Casino names in the Washington state; and a slot machine route operation in Deadwood, South Dakota.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Gold & Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Gold & Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.