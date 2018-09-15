Neuburgh Advisers LLC Acquires 43,146 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 265,404 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,146 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.2% of Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $65,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 15,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total transaction of $4,068,215.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,549,384.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.72, for a total value of $45,262.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,429,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,603 shares of company stock valued at $22,837,660. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Citigroup cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.43.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $265.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $186.00 and a 1-year high of $271.16.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $56.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare conglomerate to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

