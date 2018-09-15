National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) Shares Sold by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $7,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 7,526.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NNN. Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 target price on National Retail Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on National Retail Properties from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

In related news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 26,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $1,203,547.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,172,302.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $79,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,679.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,685 shares of company stock valued at $2,511,863 over the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NNN opened at $45.44 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.18.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.12 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned 2,846 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 29.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.5 years.

