Naarden Jacob Van Sells 10,000 Shares of Loxo Oncology Inc (LOXO) Stock

Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:LOXO) insider Naarden Jacob Van sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total value of $1,663,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Naarden Jacob Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 14th, Naarden Jacob Van sold 10,000 shares of Loxo Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.34, for a total value of $1,593,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 10th, Naarden Jacob Van sold 3,082 shares of Loxo Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $565,547.00.

On Wednesday, June 20th, Naarden Jacob Van sold 3,082 shares of Loxo Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $549,027.48.

LOXO traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.00. 289,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,740. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 2.25. Loxo Oncology Inc has a 1 year low of $71.45 and a 1 year high of $208.95.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $42.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Loxo Oncology Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

LOXO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Loxo Oncology in a report on Monday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Loxo Oncology to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Loxo Oncology from $225.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Loxo Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Loxo Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Loxo Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Loxo Oncology by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,095,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,468,000 after purchasing an additional 280,475 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Loxo Oncology by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,115,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,547,000 after purchasing an additional 66,794 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Loxo Oncology by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 666,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,926,000 after purchasing an additional 114,963 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Loxo Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,115,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Loxo Oncology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 316,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

About Loxo Oncology

Loxo Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer.

