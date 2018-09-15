N Brown Group (BWNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

N Brown Group (LON:BWNG)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

BWNG has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of N Brown Group from GBX 290 ($3.78) to GBX 240 ($3.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Monday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 229 ($2.98).

Get N Brown Group alerts:

LON BWNG opened at GBX 138.20 ($1.80) on Thursday. N Brown Group has a one year low of GBX 181.20 ($2.36) and a one year high of GBX 361 ($4.70).

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the United States. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brands.

Read More: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for N Brown Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N Brown Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.