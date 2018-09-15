Myriad Genetics (MYGN) PT Lowered to $25.00

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) had its target price cut by Barclays from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Myriad Genetics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on Myriad Genetics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Myriad Genetics to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.82.

MYGN stock opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.44. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director John T. Henderson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $1,261,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,790.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard M. Marsh sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 157,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 273,672 shares of company stock valued at $11,299,415. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 39.8% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 14.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 0.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

