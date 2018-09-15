Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 8,155 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,155 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest in the second quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 331,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,194,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,266,000 after buying an additional 16,932 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SKYW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

In related news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 22,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $1,319,804.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Terry Vais sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $103,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,455 shares of company stock valued at $6,468,863. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $61.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.65. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $65.80.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.19 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 13.20%. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. equities research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. SkyWest’s payout ratio is currently 11.66%.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

