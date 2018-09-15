Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,455,000 after buying an additional 21,685 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,101,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,688,000 after buying an additional 9,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 205,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,557,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $102.77 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

