Mosaic (MOS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

MOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mosaic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mosaic from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price target on Mosaic from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Mosaic from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered Mosaic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.49.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.61. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $32.32.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. equities analysts expect that Mosaic will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

In other Mosaic news, Director Luciano Siani Pires acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.68 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $59,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 296.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

