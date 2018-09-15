Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB1) Hits New 1-Year High at $740.00

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (LON:MAB1) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 740 ($9.64) and last traded at GBX 720 ($9.38), with a volume of 16701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 676 ($8.81).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 609 ($7.93) price objective on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Friday, May 25th.

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

In other Mortgage Advice Bureau news, insider Lucy Tilley bought 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.86) per share, for a total transaction of £299.20 ($389.74). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 640 ($8.34) per share, with a total value of £1,446.40 ($1,884.07). Insiders bought 793 shares of company stock worth $526,522 in the last ninety days.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice in the United Kingdom. It provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. The company offers its services over the phone and face to face for customers.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.