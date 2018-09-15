Morgan Stanley Sells 74,906 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,126,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,906 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $261,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $877,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 107,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $83.58 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $88.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were given a $0.2479 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

