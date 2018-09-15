Morgan Stanley Reiterates “$29.00” Price Target for ZEALAND PHARMA/S (ZEAL)

Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price objective on ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC set a $26.00 target price on ZEALAND PHARMA/S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZEALAND PHARMA/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.
ZEAL stock opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $19.80.
ZEALAND PHARMA/S Company Profile
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.
Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup
Receive News & Ratings for ZEALAND PHARMA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEALAND PHARMA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.