Morgan Stanley Reiterates “$29.00” Price Target for ZEALAND PHARMA/S (ZEAL)

Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price objective on ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC set a $26.00 target price on ZEALAND PHARMA/S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZEALAND PHARMA/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

ZEAL stock opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $19.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZEALAND PHARMA/S stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) by 438.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,092 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.56% of ZEALAND PHARMA/S worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 11.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

