Morgan Stanley Has $248.60 Million Stake in Macerich Co (MAC)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,374,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,326,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.10% of Macerich worth $248,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 737.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 9,246.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Macerich from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Macerich from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.47.

NYSE MAC opened at $56.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Macerich Co has a 12 month low of $52.45 and a 12 month high of $69.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.91). Macerich had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Macerich Co will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 52 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 48 regional shopping centers.

