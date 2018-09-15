Morgan Stanley Acquires 5,288,651 Shares of Campbell Soup (CPB)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 1,223.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,721,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,288,651 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $231,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,997,000. Brandywine Managers LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 5,609,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,667,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,483,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $51.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.20.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 53.88%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPB. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $40.07.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juices in the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

