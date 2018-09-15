Moody’s Co. (MCO) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Moody’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 27,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 18.8% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 3.7% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in Moody’s by 15.6% during the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 2,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Moody’s by 2.8% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Linda Huber bought 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $172.31 per share, for a total transaction of $157,663.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $181.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $134.94 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.16. Moody’s had a return on equity of 907.23% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 29.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on MCO shares. Nomura cut their price target on Moody’s from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody’s from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Moody’s from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

