Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,660 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNST. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 97,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,959,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,831,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,558,000 after acquiring an additional 604,939 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MNST. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price target on Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.94.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $59.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52-week low of $47.61 and a 52-week high of $70.21.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 25.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,035,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,450.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

